MUT SRC to march against release of alleged student shooter

DURBAN – The SRC at the Mangosuthu University of Technology is planning to march against the release of an ex-student who is accused of shooting Zolile Khumalo in full view of her roommate.

The 21-year-old Khumalo is believed to have been gunned down by an ex-boyfriend with whom she had been trying to break up for around two weeks.

The murder suspect is understood to have gained access to Khumalo’s residence by signing in under a friend’s name.

The pair allegedly got into an altercation, which resulted in the fatal shooting.

The 23-year-old murder suspect, who was also a former student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology, is now in custody until he appears in the Durban magistrates court on Friday.

The Student Representative Council at the institution says that it will march against gender based violence to remember Khumalo.

SRC president Sandile Dlamini says: “We’ll be organising marches because we condemn such incidents with the contempt it deserves.”

In a short statement, the institution says it is shocked to hear about the sudden passing of Khumalo who was doing her first year in quantity surveying.

Meanwhile, police will also probe how the murder accused was able to enter the residence with a firearm.