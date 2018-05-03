Mtawarira’s return bolsters Sharks for Highlanders clash

Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira returns to the Sharks’ starting line-up for the match against the Highlanders at Kings Park on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira returns to the Sharks’ starting line-up for the Super Rugby match against the Highlanders at Kings Park on Saturday.

Mtawarira replaces Juan Schoeman at loose-head prop, with Akker van der Merwe starting ahead og Chiliboy Ralepelle at hooker. Stephan Lewies comes in at lock in a rotational switch with Tyler Paul.

The backline remains unchanged with Makazole Mapimpi retaining his place on the wing.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Rob du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (c), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo.