Mtawarira’s return bolsters Sharks for Highlanders clash
Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira returns to the Sharks’ starting line-up for the match against the Highlanders at Kings Park on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira returns to the Sharks’ starting line-up for the Super Rugby match against the Highlanders at Kings Park on Saturday.
Mtawarira replaces Juan Schoeman at loose-head prop, with Akker van der Merwe starting ahead og Chiliboy Ralepelle at hooker. Stephan Lewies comes in at lock in a rotational switch with Tyler Paul.
The backline remains unchanged with Makazole Mapimpi retaining his place on the wing.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Rob du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (c), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo.
Popular in Sport
-
Liverpool hold off brave Roma to reach Champions League final
-
Caster Semenya: I accept myself, I am proud of myself
-
Rabada, Markram dominate CSA awards nomination list
-
Australia to fight for 'respect', says new coach Langer
-
SA’s Gerhard de Beer joins NFL's Buffalo Bills
-
Bull's Mitchell expects tough derby clash against Stormers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.