MPs hail Zola Skweyiya as true leader, compatriot

Members of Parliament have been delivering tributes to him in a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians have hailed former Minister Zola Skweyiya as a true compatriot and as a man who put the needs of the country's vulnerable at the top of his agenda.

He's credited with setting up the country's social grants system.

Parties from across the political divide say Skweyiya will be remembered for his outstanding service to the country.

African National Congress chief whip in the National Council of Provinces Seiso Mohai says Skweyiya's dedication to the movement was unwavering.

“His death sounded a clarion call that summoned us to war to double our efforts against poverty, unemployment and inequalities and all forms of social deprivation. He will be remembered for his forthrightness on matters of principle.”

The Inkatha Freedom Party's Mangosuthu Buthelezi has praised him for speaking out about corruption under Jacob Zuma's leadership.

“He was a man of integrity and a leader who had more interest in the good of his country than playing politics. He was of the very few who were willing to say what needed to be said rather than what was expected to be said.”

Skweyiya died last month, only days before his 76th birthday.

