Mitchells Plain residents ‘heavily impacted’ by protests, says association

Police have saturated the area in the vicinity of the Siqalo informal settlement, the flashpoint for chaotic service delivery protests seen over the past two-and-a-half days.

The wreckage of an ATM after it was bombed during protest action in Mitchells Plain on 2 May 2018. Picture: City of Cape Town
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Violent protests in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday night saw a person being run over and killed and two more shot and wounded.

Police have saturated the area in the vicinity of the Siqalo informal settlement, the flashpoint for chaotic service delivery protests seen over the past two-and-a-half days. A Siqalo community leader says that protesting is the only language authorities understand, adding that demonstrations will continue until the community’s demands are met.

Many locals say that the city is not providing basic services.

“The City of Cape Town is busy playing hide and seek while we wait for their response. When it rains, we’re like frogs in this area.”

The unrest has many locals seething, as it caused traffic headaches and was marked by violence.

An ATM at a filling station was torched along with a shop and a vehicle.

A local resident’s association has had enough.

The Mitchell’s Plain Residents United Association's Norman Jantjies says that while he respects people’s right to protest, the violence and destruction its brings can't be condoned.

“Over the past few years when there are protests Mitchells Plain, residents have been heavily impacted in terms of getting to work and school. Normal economic activities, like delivering bread, have been affected. We have about 80 schools in Mitchells Plain and many teachers live outside of the community and need to travel to the school.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

