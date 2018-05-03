'Why are we being kept hostage here?'

CAPE TOWN - Many Mitchells Plain residents say they are being held hostage by protesters from the Siqalo informal settlement.

Violence erupted this week when hundreds of Siqalo residents took to the streets in service delivery protests.

Rondevlei residents in Mitchells Plain says they’ve had enough.

“It’s about time that people like Helen Zille and Patricia de Lille come here, because we’re suffering.”

This resident has called on authorities to intervene.

“Why are we suffering like this? Why are we being kept hostage here? Where is the City [of Cape Town]?”

Another resident adds: “All I can say as a community member, is that we have been fighting this for the past four years already.”

On Tuesday evening, angry demonstrators attacked and torched an ATM at a filling station, as well as a shop and truck. A number of roads had to be shut down.

It’s not the first time that community members from the informal settlement have publicly vented their anger.

#Siqaloprotest Community leaders now meeting with City Officials. GLS pic.twitter.com/6JjNMctbJu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018

Siqalo residents say the City of Cape Town has failed them.

A Siqalo community leader says that protesting is the only language authorities understand, adding that demonstrations will continue until the community’s demands are met.

Many locals say that the city is not providing basic services.

“The City of Cape Town is busy playing hide and seek while we wait for their response. When it rains, we’re like frogs in this area.”

