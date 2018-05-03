McBride urges SAPS bosses to cooperate with Ipid in corruption probes

On Wednesday, Robert McBride briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on some of Ipid’s investigations into police corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog head Robert McBride has appealed to the South African Police Service (SAPS) to cooperate with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in its investigations into corruption.

On Wednesday, McBride briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on some of Ipid’s investigations into police corruption.

The police watchdog and police leadership came head-to-head at Parliament for the first time since McBride dropped a number of bombshells on high profile investigations.

McBride picked up where he left off, by informing MPs about death threats and bribe offers that he and Ipid investigators have been receiving.

“Lastly, I will appeal to the national commissioner to please cooperate with us. I want to appeal to other senior police here, please cooperate with us. Not one of the assertions we have made either here or before the portfolio committee of police have been proven to be untrue.”

McBride says Ipid is a friend of good policing and should not be seen as an enemy.

