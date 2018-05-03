Malema urges North West residents to protest peacefully

EFF leader Julius Malema is urging residents who have been demanding North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo's resignation through protests, to demonstrate in a peaceful manner.

Malema is urging residents who have been demanding the premier's resignation through protests to demonstrate in a peaceful manner.

He visited the area on Wednesday, a week after his party won the by-elections in Coligny.

Malema says that his party's provincial caucus is already pushing for a motion of no confidence in the premier in an effort to remove him peacefully.

“There are tools in place to remove leaders which don’t subscribe to violence or the loss of life.”

Two people have died after they were allegedly shot by the police during the demonstrations in and around Mahikeng.

Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the deaths.

Residents have accused the premier of widespread corruption.

Last week, however, Mahumapelo said that he was being targeted after he called for a probe into irregularities and allegations of corruption in the provincial government.

Mahumapelo claims to have a report, which proves that he is the subject of a smear campaign.

Additional reporting by Masechaba Sefularo.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)