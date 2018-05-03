[LISTEN] 'Jannie Mouton will forever loom large in SA’s business history'
CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Hasenfuss, 'Financial Mail' editor.
CAPE TOWN - PSG chair Jannie Mouton published a letter he wrote on Wednesday in which he revealed that he has been diagnosed with dementia.
Marc Hasenfuss, editor at Financial Mail, discussed the many things that cements Mouton in South Africa’s business history.
Listen to the audio above for more.
