[LISTEN] SA police IT system compromised

Radio 702 | ANC MP Nyami Booi says the country is very compromised because those who have access to the system essentially dictate what the police can and cannot do.

JOHANNESBURG - Nyami Booi, African National Congress member of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts says it is shocking that Boeremag members have access to the country’s Forensic Data Analysis.

Lawmakers in Parliament have heard members of the right-wing terrorist group The Boeremag may have found their way into the State Information Technology Agency which controls the police’s IT systems.

Booi says the country is very compromised because those who have access to the system essentially dictate what the police can and cannot do.

Listen to the audio above for more.