[LISTEN] Pam Golding responds to racism allegations

JOHANNESBURG - Andrew Golding, CEO of Pam Golding Property Group says a conversation being shared on social media between a prospective tenant and one of the group’s agents is true.

In the conversation, a prospective tenant is told by the agent that a property the prospective tenant is interested in is not advertised for black people.

Golding says the group does not take business from landlords who are racist. He says the agent in question was an intern.

