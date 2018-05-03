[LISTEN] Mobile access primary consideration when travelling

Radio 702 | You are either searching for the nearest WiFi hotspot or ensuring you have a local sim before you leave the airport, because everything you need, you can use your phone to get it.

JOHANNESBURG – Colin Cullen says our story of flight began in 1914 with the creation of the world’s first commercial flight. It was from St Petersburg to Tampa in Florida, USA, and would take almost a day by road, half that by rail and about two hours by boat.

But no matter where you go, a primary consideration is mobile access, specifically data.

You are either searching for the nearest WiFi hotspot or ensuring you have a local sim before you leave the airport, because everything you need, you can use your phone to get it.

Listen to the audio above for more.