[LISTEN] DA vs De Lille: What's happening and why

CapeTalk | Natasha Mazzone, second deputy chairperson of the DA's Federal Council, explains the action against the Cape Town mayor.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Natasha Mazzone says it's disingenuous of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille to say she does not know why the caucus in Cape Town lost confidence in her.

The party's Cape Town caucus last week supported an internal motion of no confidence against her, kickstarting the process for De Lille's exit on the back of the party's recall clause.

De Lille has released to the media her representations to the party's Federal Executive on why she should remain in her post as the city's mayor.

She says the allegations against her are unnamed and unspecified.

Mazzone, however, says the media and the public have conflated two different issues.

Listen to the audio above for more.