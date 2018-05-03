Lamoer seeking non-custodial sentence
On Wednesday, sentencing proceedings concluded against Lamoer, former brigadiers, Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, and Cape Town businessman Saleem Dawjee.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape High Court will deliver sentencing in the corruption case against former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer and three others, in a week’s time.
The men entered into a plea bargain with the State in February, and the former officers admitted to receiving gratifications from Dawjee worth thousands of rands.
Judge Rosheni Allie has postponed the matter until 10 May for sentencing.
Over the past few weeks, Lamoer, and lawyers for his co-accused, have argued extensively in favour of non-custodial sentences.
The court can impose jail time, but the four men want to be placed under correctional supervision, an outcome supported by the prosecution.
During argument in mitigation of sentence, the court has heard how the case has not only taken a toll on Lamoer, former brigadiers Van der Ross and Govender as well as Dawjee, but on their loved ones as well.
Dawjee’s lawyer has informed the court that his client is battling financially and that his business is also suffering.
The defence says it accepts corruption is a problem in South Africa, which needs to be rooted out.
But it argues that the gravity of the corruption the men are guilty of, is not of the extent that calls for a direct prison sentence.
