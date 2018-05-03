Kliptown man dies after ambulance 'refuses' to take him to hospital

Mathabe Ndlozi says the ambulance crew parked about 200 meters away from her cousin's house and called his wife to come to them instead.

JOHANNESBURG - A family in Kliptown, Soweto, is devastated after one of their family members died allegedly after an ambulance crew refused to take him to the hospital on Wednesday night.

The paramedics then ordered the wife to bring the patient.

However, Ndlozi says she explained that her cousin was suffering from a fit.

She says it was then that the ambulance driver refused to help.

“And the driver said to my cousin’s wife ‘it is the case with you people. You have this notion that when you call the ambulance, your person will be admitted to the hospital. Just wait until tomorrow monring and take just a R10 and take this person to the clinic.”

The Gauteng emergency services says it is investigating.