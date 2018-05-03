Kliptown man dies after ambulance 'refuses' to take him to hospital
Mathabe Ndlozi says the ambulance crew parked about 200 meters away from her cousin's house and called his wife to come to them instead.
JOHANNESBURG - A family in Kliptown, Soweto, is devastated after one of their family members died allegedly after an ambulance crew refused to take him to the hospital on Wednesday night.
Mathabe Ndlozi says the ambulance crew parked about 200 meters away from her cousin's house and called his wife to come to them instead.
The paramedics then ordered the wife to bring the patient.
However, Ndlozi says she explained that her cousin was suffering from a fit.
She says it was then that the ambulance driver refused to help.
“And the driver said to my cousin’s wife ‘it is the case with you people. You have this notion that when you call the ambulance, your person will be admitted to the hospital. Just wait until tomorrow monring and take just a R10 and take this person to the clinic.”
The Gauteng emergency services says it is investigating.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.