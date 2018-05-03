Karabo Mokoena’s mom: Sandile Mantsoe's sentencing in judge’s hands
Karabo Mokoena’s mother Keabetswe said that while it’s been a tough year since her daughter was killed, she cannot prescribe to the court what sentence is suitable for Sandile Mantsoe.
JOHANNESBURG – Karabo Mokoena’s mother says that she is sure that the outcome of the sentencing proceedings will give her closure.
Sandile Mantsoe has been found guilty of murdering his 22-year-old girlfriend Karabo Mokoena last year and burning her body.
He’s due to be sentenced in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday morning.
After judgment was delivered on Wednesday, Mokoena’s mother Keabetswe said while it’s been a tough year since her daughter was killed, she cannot prescribe to the court what sentence is suitable for Mantsoe.
“That one I don’t know. Leave it to the judge, there’s nothing I can say.”
At the same time, Karabo Mokoena’s uncle Tshepo says Mantsoe has caused the family deep pain.
“How do I forgive somebody who has never asked for forgiveness?”
Amid calls for Mantsoe to be sentenced to life behind bars, Judge Peet Johnson will deliver the sentence for each of the charges this morning.
WATCH: Sandile Mantsoe found guilty of Karaba Mokoena's murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.