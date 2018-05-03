Karabo Mokoena’s mom: Sandile Mantsoe's sentencing in judge’s hands

Karabo Mokoena’s mother Keabetswe said that while it’s been a tough year since her daughter was killed, she cannot prescribe to the court what sentence is suitable for Sandile Mantsoe.

JOHANNESBURG – Karabo Mokoena’s mother says that she is sure that the outcome of the sentencing proceedings will give her closure.

Sandile Mantsoe has been found guilty of murdering his 22-year-old girlfriend Karabo Mokoena last year and burning her body.

He’s due to be sentenced in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday morning.

After judgment was delivered on Wednesday, Mokoena's mother Keabetswe said while it's been a tough year since her daughter was killed, she cannot prescribe to the court what sentence is suitable for Mantsoe.

“That one I don’t know. Leave it to the judge, there’s nothing I can say.”

At the same time, Karabo Mokoena’s uncle Tshepo says Mantsoe has caused the family deep pain.

“How do I forgive somebody who has never asked for forgiveness?”

Amid calls for Mantsoe to be sentenced to life behind bars, Judge Peet Johnson will deliver the sentence for each of the charges this morning.

