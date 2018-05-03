Karabo Mokoena's family 'expected' harsher sentence for her killer

Sandile Mantsoe was on Thursday afternoon sentenced to an effective 32 years for assaulting and murdering Karabo Mokoena and then burning her body.

JOHANNESBURG - Karabo Mokoena’s family says while they understand and welcome the sentence handed down to their daughter’s killer, they do not know whether they will ever forgive him.

Sandile Mantsoe was on Thursday afternoon sentenced to an effective 32 years for assaulting and murdering Mokoena and then burning her body.

He’s expected to appeal both his conviction and sentence.

Mokoena’s father Thabang says while Thursday outcome in court is a victory, they were hoping for a harsher sentence.

“And the five years for assault I didn’t expect that I excepted 15 years. And the 30 years, I expected life. And the burning, which was so bad, I expected more than 15 years. But the law is the law and there’s nothing that we can do.”

He says it’s too early to say whether they will ever forgive Mantsoe.

“This is not the right time; I mean this is the first day. The guy is going in for 32 years. Accepting the apology today is going to be very, very difficult, I cannot promise that today, or ever.”

Mokoena has sent a strong message to perpetrators of abuse saying it’s only a matter of time before they are caught and brought to book.

[WATCH] Moment of sentencing for #SandileMantsoe who was found guilty of murdering #KaraboMokoena. LAM pic.twitter.com/uhaTVGpNU0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2018

NPA 'PLEASED' WITH SENTENCE

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is pleased with the sentence handed to convicted killer Mantsoe as it will serve to deter other abusers.

The authority had submitted to the court that it set aside the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years and rather apply the maximum sentence.

The court has found that there were no mitigating factors in Mantsoe's case that would warrant the minimum sentence.

The NPA's Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane said: “We are glad the court ruled that there is enough reason and justified reasons for the court to exceed the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years. And we are also glad that this sentence will serve to send a message out there.”

At the same time, Justice Minister Michael Masutha says this sentence is a strong statement that violence against women will neither be tolerated nor go unpunished.