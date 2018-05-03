Irvin Khoza: I don't know Jennifer Ferguson, I've never met or spoken to her

Some media reports this week suggested that Khoza had organised Ferguson to fly to South Africa earlier this year from Sweden where she currently lives.

JOHANNESBURG - The gloves are off with South Africa’s top soccer bosses, Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza denied reports that he paid for flights and accommodation for Jennifer Ferguson.

Ferguson has accused South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan of rape.

Ferguson had previously said her trip was paid for by an anonymous sponsor.

Khoza is also vice president of Safa and is second in command to the under-fire Jordaan.

He said: “Let me unequivocally say from the onset. I do not know miss Jennifer Ferguson, I have never met her, spoken to her or had any form of contact with her.”