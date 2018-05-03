Irvin Khoza: I don't know Jennifer Ferguson, I've never met or spoken to her
Some media reports this week suggested that Khoza had organised Ferguson to fly to South Africa earlier this year from Sweden where she currently lives.
JOHANNESBURG - The gloves are off with South Africa’s top soccer bosses, Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza denied reports that he paid for flights and accommodation for Jennifer Ferguson.
Ferguson has accused South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan of rape.
Some media reports this week suggested that Khoza had organised Ferguson to fly to South Africa earlier this year from Sweden where she currently lives.
Ferguson had previously said her trip was paid for by an anonymous sponsor.
Khoza is also vice president of Safa and is second in command to the under-fire Jordaan.
He said: “Let me unequivocally say from the onset. I do not know miss Jennifer Ferguson, I have never met her, spoken to her or had any form of contact with her.”
Popular in Sport
-
Athletics SA to challenge IAAF's new female regulations
-
Caster Semenya: I accept myself, I am proud of myself
-
SA’s Gerhard de Beer joins NFL's Buffalo Bills
-
Liverpool hold off brave Roma to reach Champions League final
-
Andile Jali set for PSL return with top side
-
Rabada, Markram dominate CSA awards nomination list
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.