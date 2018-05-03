#IfSlaveryWasAChoice: Twitter goes in hard on Kanye West!

Twitter users started the hashtag #IfSlaveryWasAChoice, sharing jokes and trying to educate Kanye West on why his comments were off base.

JOHANNESBURG - After US rapper Kanye West seemingly claimed that slavery was a "choice", all kinds of people - fellow musicians, celebrities and ordinary people - blasted him.

He made the comments during one of two free-flowing interviews with TMZ to promote his upcoming albums.

“You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” West told TMZ Live.

Kanye West stirs up the TMZ newsroom over TRUMP, SLAVERY and FREE THOUGHT. There's A LOT more that went down ... and the fireworks are exploding on @TMZLive today. pic.twitter.com/5vkKEEOKPi — TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2018

will.i.am has slammed West as "ignorant".

Director Spike Lee urged him to “WAKE UP,” and writer Roxane Gay tweeted that West “is not a free thinker. He is a free moron who doesn’t read.”

Twitter users started the hashtag #IfSlaveryWasAChoice sharing jokes and trying to educate the rapper on why his comments were off base.