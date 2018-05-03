#IfSlaveryWasAChoice: Twitter goes in hard on Kanye West!
Twitter users started the hashtag #IfSlaveryWasAChoice, sharing jokes and trying to educate Kanye West on why his comments were off base.
JOHANNESBURG - After US rapper Kanye West seemingly claimed that slavery was a "choice", all kinds of people - fellow musicians, celebrities and ordinary people - blasted him.
He made the comments during one of two free-flowing interviews with TMZ to promote his upcoming albums.
“You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” West told TMZ Live.
Kanye West stirs up the TMZ newsroom over TRUMP, SLAVERY and FREE THOUGHT. There's A LOT more that went down ... and the fireworks are exploding on @TMZLive today. pic.twitter.com/5vkKEEOKPi— TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2018
will.i.am has slammed West as "ignorant".
Director Spike Lee urged him to “WAKE UP,” and writer Roxane Gay tweeted that West “is not a free thinker. He is a free moron who doesn’t read.”
Twitter users started the hashtag #IfSlaveryWasAChoice sharing jokes and trying to educate the rapper on why his comments were off base.#IfSlaveryWasAChoice - Curated tweets by ewnupdates
Popular in Lifestyle
-
'Meghan Markle is not the right woman for you'
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 2 May 2018
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
The richest countries with the weakest passports
-
'Mute R Kelly' petition nears its goal over sexual abuse allegations
-
Family says Swedish DJ Avicii 'could not go on any longer’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.