Guptas: State bid to freeze assets linked to Estina farm an abuse of power

The family is fighting to overturn the freezing of some of their assets including a fleet of luxury vehicles and two aircraft.

JOHANNESBURG – The Guptas have reportedly hit out at the State's latest bid to freeze assets linked to the Estina dairy farm scandal calling it a baseless abuse of power.

The family is fighting to overturn the freezing of some of their assets, including a fleet of luxury vehicles and two aircraft.

According to the Business Day, the Guptas say that the State has no prospect of convicting them on any criminal charges linked to the dairy farm scam, which saw money earmarked for poor farmers being looted instead.

Last month, the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) raided the family's compound in Saxonwold, seizing luxury cars, including a Porsche, Ferrari and a Jeep Cherokee.

It is understood that all 43 properties belonging to the controversial family and the multi-million rand jet were on a list of properties to be seized.

It is also understood that bank accounts belonging to family-linked Oakbay Investments and Sahara Computers will not be spared in the process.

This all forms part of the order made by the High Court in Bloemfontein last week, on the restraint of several assets to the value of just over R250 million.

The AFU says the goods seized from the Gupta family property will be used to recoup almost R250 million, which went missing from the Free State dairy project.

The Guptas have announced through their attorney that they will challenge the AFU’s restraint of assets court order.

Additional reporting by Pelane Phakgadi.