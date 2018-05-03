Gordhan to appoint forensic investigators to probe Alexkor

Minister Pravin Gordhan says more time is needed to get to the bottom of operations at Alexkor.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says he will soon be appointing forensic investigators to probe operations at government diamond company, Alexkor.

Gordhan says they will also be expected to probe an alleged Gupta link to the mining operation.

It's been alleged that associates of the family are connected to Scarlet Sky Investments, the company solely responsible for marketing the mine's diamonds.

As part of his clean-up campaign of beleaguered state-owned companies, Gordhan says he's already met with the chairperson of the Alexkor board, but more work needs to be done to determine exactly what role the board has been playing.

He says the extent of the diamond mining operations, how much of it is reaching the marketing company and exactly what the marketing company has been doing, must also be probed.

“It is becoming well known to me that there was a Gupta element in the marketing company itself that needs to be understood a lot better.”

Gordhan has told Parliament that a monitoring and risk unit will be established in his department to keep a close eye on the operations of state-owned companies.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)