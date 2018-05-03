Gordhan to appoint forensic investigators to probe Alexkor
Minister Pravin Gordhan says more time is needed to get to the bottom of operations at Alexkor.
CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says he will soon be appointing forensic investigators to probe operations at government diamond company, Alexkor.
Gordhan says they will also be expected to probe an alleged Gupta link to the mining operation.
It's been alleged that associates of the family are connected to Scarlet Sky Investments, the company solely responsible for marketing the mine's diamonds.
Minister Gordhan says more time is needed to get to the bottom of operations at Alexkor.
As part of his clean-up campaign of beleaguered state-owned companies, Gordhan says he's already met with the chairperson of the Alexkor board, but more work needs to be done to determine exactly what role the board has been playing.
He says the extent of the diamond mining operations, how much of it is reaching the marketing company and exactly what the marketing company has been doing, must also be probed.
“It is becoming well known to me that there was a Gupta element in the marketing company itself that needs to be understood a lot better.”
Gordhan has told Parliament that a monitoring and risk unit will be established in his department to keep a close eye on the operations of state-owned companies.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.