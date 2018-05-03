Gordhan: Damage caused by state capture extends far beyond SOEs
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that contrary to the view of some, state capture is not merely a narrative but a reality.
CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says that the full extent of the damage to state-owned entities (SOEs) as a result of state capture is yet to be fully quantified.
Addressing members of Parliament on Wednesday, Gordhan said that contrary to the view of some, state capture is not merely a narrative but a reality.
He says besides billions of rand worth of contracts that were improperly awarded at companies like Eskom and Transnet, the impact on the functionality of these entities must also still be determined.
However, he says it’s clear the damage caused by grand corruption extends far beyond the captured entities.
“It’s been a huge cost to the country. In recent years, we’ve gotten ourselves a reputation for instability within SOEs, but also for fairly rampant corruption.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.