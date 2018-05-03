Popular Topics
Friends, family to pay tribute to Akhumzi Jezile at memorial service

Jezile and four others died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

Former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile. Picture: @akhumzij/Twitter
Former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile. Picture: @akhumzij/Twitter
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Family, friends and fans are expected to pay their last respects to actor and TV presenter Akhumzi Jezile during a memorial service at the Rhema Bible Church on Thursday.

Jezile and four others died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

The Sowetan is reporting that the Jezile royal family in Mthatha fought hard for his funeral to be moved to the Eastern Cape but failed during an emotionally charged meeting on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old will be buried at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Saturday in accordance with his mother's wishes.

