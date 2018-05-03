Eskom: Recovery plan to avoid load shedding working well
Eskom Acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe says the country is not faced with the same situation as it was in 2008 when load shedding was first implemented.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom insists current coal shortages cannot be compared to 10 years ago and that the recovery plan is working well to ensure there's no load shedding in winter.
Acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe briefed the media on the utility's system at Megawatt Park on Thursday, saying only six out of its 15 power stations are experiencing coal shortages; one less compared to last week.
Hadebe has dismissed claims that Eskom is on the brink of load shedding after comments made by the likes of Energy Analyst Ted Blom who claims the situation could result in power cuts - as soon as friday.
“We have 35 days of stock pile against 2008 when we only had the stock pile for 12 days.”
He says they are diverting excess coal to the power stations that are running low and tenders are currently being evaluated to procure coal for the next five years.
WATCH: No load shedding this winter - Eskom
