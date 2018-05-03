Energy experts to debate Eskom restructuring
Energy expert Chris Yelland says that this debate is about resolving the way that Eskom has been operating for almost a century.
JOHANNESBURG - Industry leaders and experts will be debating whether Eskom should be restructured to deal with the rapidly changing energy environment.
Eskom has been in the spotlight recently, with the utility facing serious financial issues and a number of dodgy deals being exposed with the Guptas.
However, a new board was announced earlier this year and many controversial executives were fired, with Eskom saying that a turnaround strategy will be finalised this year.
EE Publishers will host the event in Midrand next Thursday, with speakers from the energy and economic sectors.
The company's Chris Yelland says that this debate is about resolving the way that Eskom has been operating for almost a century.
“Money alone is not the solution. All that happens is they continue to burn money and they come back for more.
"That’s exactly what’s happening with Eskom at the moment. In order to address the problems, you really need to look at the way Eskom is organised. The world of energy has changed radically. Eskom needs to look seriously at its business.”
Edited by Shimoney Regter
