EFF's Malema applauds Coligny residents for ‘punishing’ ANC in polls

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has applauded Coligny residents in the North West for voting his party into council during the recent elections.

He says the people must do to the African National Congress (ANC) what the ANC did to the apartheid government.

The province has been rocked by violent protests in recent weeks against Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s continued stay in office.

Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, lost their lives in demonstrations.

Malema has condemned the violence, saying that peaceful means are available to residents to remove the premier.

“The ANC was treating you the same way the apartheid government treated them. You punished them in the same way that you punished the National Party. But fighters, we don’t want a drop of blood.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)