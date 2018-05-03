Popular Topics
De Lille accuses DA of running media campaign against her

On Wednesday, she submitted reasons to the party’s Federal Executive why she should not resign as Mayor, after the DA’s City Caucus voted in favour of a motion of no confidence in her.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of running a media campaign against her.

De Lille has taken issue with a section on the DA’s website devoted to various aspects of the party’s probe questioning alleged governance irregularities and maladministration under her watch.

On Wednesday, she submitted reasons to the party’s Federal Executive on why she should not resign as mayor, after the DA’s city caucus voted in favour of a motion of no confidence in her.

Referring to the DA’s website under the heading The Patricia De Lille Matter the embattled mayor says that the party has launched an aggressive media campaign against her.

She says the information on the website is one-sided and misleading.

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone disagrees, saying that the details highlighted on the website are in the public interest.

She says the Federal Executive will this weekend meet to deliberate on De Lille’s representations, but it’s unclear whether matter will be wrapped up by the end of the gathering.

