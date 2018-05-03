CT water crisis set to continue as April rainfall comes in below average

April's rainfall level is a dipstick of sorts for what we can expect for the rest of winter.

CAPE TOWN - There's a strong chance of below average rainfall this year.

That's according to University of Cape Town climatologist Dr Peter Johnson.

Johnson says that below average rainfall in April in turn indicates below average rainfall for the year.

The South African Weather Service says the long-term average for the Kirstenbosch station in April is 88,3 millimetres.

This year it was at 75,4.

Johnson says that although rainfall measured at the Cape Town Airport station was above the 40 millimetre average at 53.2 millimetres in April, it's not significant and doesn't change the below average outlook.

“Based on the rainfall so far measured at the stations, it doesn’t look likely that we’ll get above normal rainfall.

There’s a 5% chance of it being above normal.”

He adds that below normal rainfall by the end of May will most likely result in below normal rainfall for the year.

