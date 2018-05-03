Choke slammin' through polls: WWE's 'Kane' is running for mayor

Glenn 'Kane' Jacobs is in the running to become the next mayor Knox County, Tennessee and won the Republican primary on Wednesday by 17 votes.

JOHANNESBURG - When most wrestlers retire, they swap their ring tights for either a commentator's microphone or coach whistle. But for Glenn Jacobs, a seat in the mayor's chair could be on the cards.

Many adults who grew up watching WWE wrestling as kids will remember Jacobs, stage name 'Kane', as one of the businesses meanest stars. Now, he's trading that scary demeanour for a more serious one.

Jacobs is in the running to become the next mayor Knox County, Tennessee and won the Republican primary on Wednesday by 17 votes.

It looks like Jacobs may just win the race against Democrat contender Linda Haney, as Knox County has had a GOP mayor since 1944.

Thanks to everyone who helped win this historic victory!! The people who cast a ballot for me, my great team, my wonderful volunteers. Looking forward to VICTORY in the general election! — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 2, 2018

If you're wondering what Jacobs looks like in real life with a suit on, take a look at a selfie he recently took. For most of his WWE, he'd always worn a mask with a wig attached to it and went bald after that (oh, and those weird eyes weren't real either).

On my way to talk with @TeamCavuto on @FoxNews. Tune in at 4pm! pic.twitter.com/hgduc8ow5R — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 2, 2018

Jacobs has made a few public appearances while on the campaign trail. Here he explains what he has to offer in an interview with Fox News.

.@GlennJacobsTN: "Whether you're on the left or you're on the right, we can see the government doesn't work for you and people are looking for folks who will work for them." @TeamCavuto https://t.co/Jw4P29ZcPL pic.twitter.com/oEPjNNxuYe — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 2, 2018

And that, folks, is how you make a surprising career change.