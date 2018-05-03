Bull's Mitchell expects tough derby clash against Stormers
Andre Warner will start at scrumhalf for the Bulls against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday in their crucial Vodacom Super Rugby clash at Newlands.
JOHANNESBURG - Andre Warner will start at scrumhalf for the Bulls against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday in their crucial Vodacom Super Rugby clash at Newlands.
Cape Town-born Warner comes in for Ivan van Zyl, who will play off the bench.
The halfback started the first four matches of the competition before picking up an injury and has made some solid contributions off the bench since, including a try against the Rebels two weeks ago.
The much-anticipated North/South derby will test the Bulls head coach, John Mitchell, said.
“There are more than log points to play for. We are always striving to improve on our previous effort and to grow as a team. That will again be the case. This will be as tough as SA derbies go, no doubt, which will be a good test for our discipline and game management."
Burger Odendaal, who will captain the Bulls for the eighth time this year, said the team is looking forward to the challenge.
"Playing the Stormers is always a special challenge, playing them at Newlands even more so. We love to test ourselves against our peers and this will be such an occasion. I am confident that we will deliver a performance that we and our supporters can be proud of."
Popular in Sport
-
Liverpool hold off brave Roma to reach Champions League final
-
Caster Semenya: I accept myself, I am proud of myself
-
Rabada, Markram dominate CSA awards nomination list
-
Australia to fight for 'respect', says new coach Langer
-
SA’s Gerhard de Beer joins NFL's Buffalo Bills
-
Mtawarira’s return bolsters Sharks for Highlanders clash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.