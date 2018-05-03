Bull's Mitchell expects tough derby clash against Stormers

Andre Warner will start at scrumhalf for the Bulls against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday in their crucial Vodacom Super Rugby clash at Newlands.

Cape Town-born Warner comes in for Ivan van Zyl, who will play off the bench.

The halfback started the first four matches of the competition before picking up an injury and has made some solid contributions off the bench since, including a try against the Rebels two weeks ago.

The much-anticipated North/South derby will test the Bulls head coach, John Mitchell, said.

“There are more than log points to play for. We are always striving to improve on our previous effort and to grow as a team. That will again be the case. This will be as tough as SA derbies go, no doubt, which will be a good test for our discipline and game management."

Burger Odendaal, who will captain the Bulls for the eighth time this year, said the team is looking forward to the challenge.

"Playing the Stormers is always a special challenge, playing them at Newlands even more so. We love to test ourselves against our peers and this will be such an occasion. I am confident that we will deliver a performance that we and our supporters can be proud of."