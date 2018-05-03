Body discovered at Buttskop level crossing in CT

Police have cordoned off an area next to the railway line. It appears that male victim had been stabbed to death.

CAPE TOWN - Police are on the scene at the notorious Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath, Cape Town, where a body has been found next to the railway line.

Distraught family members say that the deceased, Heinrich Carolus, would have celebrated his birthday today.

At the same time, transport officials are also in the area inspecting the location where a taxi crashed into a train last week.

Some residents living near the rail crossing have labelled the area as “a place of doom”.

On Freedom Day, seven people were killed when the bakkie they were traveling in was hit by a train.

It’s the second such tragedy at the crossing since 2010 when 10 children died under similar circumstances.

Transport Minister Blaze Nzimande is expected to give a briefing on Thursday morning on details of the investigation into Friday’s crash.

