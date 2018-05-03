Bathabile Dlamini denies negligence in social grant payments debacle
In March, the Constitutional Court permitted another eleventh hour extension of the contract with CPS to continue paying the 2.5 million recipients who receive their grants in cash.
CAPE TOWN - Minister of Women Bathabile Dlamini has denied that she acted negligently by failing to find a service provider in time for the cash payment of social grants.
In March, the Constitutional Court permitted another eleventh hour extension of the contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to continue paying the 2.5 million recipients who receive their grants in cash.
Dlamini is already facing a court appointed inquiry into whether she should be held personally liable for last year’s extension of Sassa’s contract with CPS.
But Black Sash and Freedom Under Law say that her conduct in the cash payment debacle also warrants her being held personally responsible.
In an affidavit to the Constitutional Court, Dlamini denies that she failed to act timeously and in a rational manner to avoid yet another extension of Sassa’s relationship with CPS.
She further denies that had she acted differently, it would not have been necessary for CPS to continue the cash disbursement of social grants.
Her successor, Susan Shabangu, is now faced with appointing a new service provider by September, having put the tender process on hold for now, to deal with legal challenges.
In response to a claim by Freedom Under Law, Dlamini denies that she did nothing or very little to comply with the court order to end the CPS contract.
Sassa has this week told Parliament’s Social Development Committee that it can save around R10 million a year if it severs all ties with CPS.
