Bafana name strong preliminary COSAFA Cup squad

Stuart Baxter’s Bafana will have a bye in the first round of fixtures before joining the competition in the quarter final stages on 2 June.

JOHANNESBURG- Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named a strong COSAFA Cup squad to do duty from 27 May to 9 June in South Africa.

Baxter’s Bafana will have a bye in the first round of fixtures before joining the competition in the quarter final stages on 2 June.

The preliminary squad consists of 34 players which will all be registered for the competition on Friday 4 May, from which 20 players will take part during the tournament.

The COSAFA Cup will be staged in three stadiums in Polokwane; the Old Peter Mokaba, Seshego Stadium and the New Peter Mokaba Stadium will all facilitate COSAFA Cup games.

The final will be on 9 June.

Goalkeepers:Bruce BVUMA (Kaizer Chiefs),

Reyaad Pieterse (Supersport United),

Brandon Petersen (Ajax Cape Town)

Defenders:

Reeve Frosler (Bidvest Wits),

Grant Kekana (Supersport United),

Siyabonga Ngezana (Kaizer Chiefs),

Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns),

Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United),

Taariq Fielies (Cape Town City),

Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates),

Musa Lebusa (Ajax Cape Town),

Sibusiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu),

Paseka Mako (Chippa United),

Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park).

Midfielders:

Wiseman Meyiwa (Kaizer Chiefs),

Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United),

Fortune Makaringe (Maritzburg United),

Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United),

Goodman Mosele (Baroka),

Aubrey Modiba (Supersport United),

Jamie Webber (Supersport United),

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates),

Lebohang Maboe (Maritzburg United),

Grant Margeman (Ajax Cape Town),

Siphelele Ntshangase (Kaizer Chiefs),

Abednego Mosiatlhaga (Bidvest Wits),

Gift Links (Alassiouty Sport),

Phakamani Mahlambi (Al Ahly),

Vincent Pule (Bidvest Wits).

Strikers:

Gift Motupa (Baroka FC),

Lyle Foster (Orlando Pirates),

Ryan Moon (Kaizer Chiefs),

Luther Singh (SC Braga B) FC (Portugal),

Lebo Mothiba (Lille FC).