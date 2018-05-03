Bafana name strong preliminary COSAFA Cup squad
Stuart Baxter’s Bafana will have a bye in the first round of fixtures before joining the competition in the quarter final stages on 2 June.
JOHANNESBURG- Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named a strong COSAFA Cup squad to do duty from 27 May to 9 June in South Africa.
Baxter’s Bafana will have a bye in the first round of fixtures before joining the competition in the quarter final stages on 2 June.
The preliminary squad consists of 34 players which will all be registered for the competition on Friday 4 May, from which 20 players will take part during the tournament.
The COSAFA Cup will be staged in three stadiums in Polokwane; the Old Peter Mokaba, Seshego Stadium and the New Peter Mokaba Stadium will all facilitate COSAFA Cup games.
The final will be on 9 June.
Goalkeepers:Bruce BVUMA (Kaizer Chiefs),
Reyaad Pieterse (Supersport United),
Brandon Petersen (Ajax Cape Town)
Defenders:
Reeve Frosler (Bidvest Wits),
Grant Kekana (Supersport United),
Siyabonga Ngezana (Kaizer Chiefs),
Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns),
Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United),
Taariq Fielies (Cape Town City),
Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates),
Musa Lebusa (Ajax Cape Town),
Sibusiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu),
Paseka Mako (Chippa United),
Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park).
Midfielders:
Wiseman Meyiwa (Kaizer Chiefs),
Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United),
Fortune Makaringe (Maritzburg United),
Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United),
Goodman Mosele (Baroka),
Aubrey Modiba (Supersport United),
Jamie Webber (Supersport United),
Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates),
Lebohang Maboe (Maritzburg United),
Grant Margeman (Ajax Cape Town),
Siphelele Ntshangase (Kaizer Chiefs),
Abednego Mosiatlhaga (Bidvest Wits),
Gift Links (Alassiouty Sport),
Phakamani Mahlambi (Al Ahly),
Vincent Pule (Bidvest Wits).
Strikers:
Gift Motupa (Baroka FC),
Lyle Foster (Orlando Pirates),
Ryan Moon (Kaizer Chiefs),
Luther Singh (SC Braga B) FC (Portugal),
Lebo Mothiba (Lille FC).
Popular in Sport
-
Irvin Khoza: I don't know Jennifer Ferguson, I've never met or spoken to her
-
Athletics SA to challenge IAAF's new female regulations
-
Caster Semenya: I accept myself, I am proud of myself
-
SA’s Gerhard de Beer joins NFL's Buffalo Bills
-
Liverpool hold off brave Roma to reach Champions League final
-
Andile Jali set for PSL return with top side
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.