Athletics SA to challenge IAAF's new female regulations
The IAAF on Thursday passed a ruling that stipulated that female athletes wishing to participate in 400m to 1500m events sanctioned by the athletics body needed to take testosterone reducing pills.
JOHANNESBURG - Athletics South Africa has announced that it will contest the IAAF’s recent female regulations rule that forces female athletes to reduce their testosterone levels.
The new rule set to be in effect on 1 November 2018 could curtail South African 800m star Caster Semenya’s career, which has been condemned by various bodies in the country including the Minister of Sports and Recreation Thokozile Xasa.
In the wake of the new ruling, South African Professor Steve Cornelius has resigned from the IAAF’s disciplinary tribunal.
In a statement, Athletics SA says they have consulted with the Sports Ministry, Sascoc and various other institutions that they will challenge the new rule.
“As had previously stated, we took the liberty to consult widely with role-players which included the Minister of Sport and Recreation, Sascoc, various expert institutions and other relevant organisations and individuals on the matter. Based on this consultation, we have now taken a decision that we will challenge the IAAF on these new regulations as we have found them to be skewed.
“As a member federation, we will engage the IAAF as our mother body and if they do not change their minds on this new rule after this engagement, we will proceed to CAS for further assistance on the matter.”
JUST IN: Athletics South Africa say that after consultation, they will now challenge the IAAF's new ruling regarding testosterone levels for female athletes.— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) May 3, 2018
ASA will engage IAAF & if they do not change their minds on the new rule they will proceed to CAS for further assistance.
