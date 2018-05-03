ANC NWC wants immediate meeting between top brass, Mahumapelo

It is understood that a recommendation has been made that Mahumapelo be asked to step down.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee has recommended that the party's top officials meet with North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo immediately.

This follows a meeting of the committee in Cape Town on Wednesday, where members received a report from ANC leaders who were deployed to the province on a fact-finding mission.

Violent protests have been held against the premier in several parts of the North West with residents and leaders alleging corruption against him.

As the national working committee met yesterday, the ANC’s alliance partner, the SACP, sent a letter to the committee calling on it to recommend to the NEC that Mahumapelo be recalled.

Some of the reasons stated, include the premier’s alleged poor relations with ANC MPLs, facilitating and enabling state capture, furthering divisions in the alliance and tolerating corruption.

ANC’s NWC recommends that Supra Mahumapelo meet with ANC Top Six IMMEDIATELY to “discuss available options to resolve current impasse” . #MahikengProtests pic.twitter.com/fNAjCR3bIK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2018

#ANCNWC has also approved the convening of conferences in Regions and provinces that are ready. pic.twitter.com/5o8dnPEwPk — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2018

After receiving a report from ANC deployees in the North West, the committee has now recommended that the national officials immediately meet with Mahumapelo to “discuss all available options to resolve the current impasse in the North West and in the movement”.

One deployee told Eyewitness News that they want the premier to meet with the top leaders and answer to allegations against him in a satisfactory manner.

The deployee says that they also proposed that there be a special NEC on Monday to take the final decision on Mahumapelo’s fate.