ANC NWC reportedly recommends Mahumapelo steps down

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says the meeting between its top six leaders and the North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is meant to take decisions that will restore good governance and service delivery in the province.

The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) met on Wednesday and recommended that the top leaders meet with Mahumapelo immediately as he faces violent protests against him and calls for him to step down.

Residents from several communities in the province took to the streets, vandalising property and disrupting schooling. Those protests have led to the deaths of at least two people.

It’s understood that the ANC’s NWC has recommended that Mahumapelo be asked to step down.

The ANC’S Pule Mabe says the emergency meeting between the top leaders and Mahumapelo will discuss the situation unfolding in the North West.

“The national officials will meet with the Premier of the North West province, who is the chairperson to discuss all available constructive options to resolve the ongoing impasse in the interest of the people of the North West and the movement broadly.”

It’s understood the ANC leaders who were deployed in the province have recommended that there be a special national executive committee meeting on Monday to take a final decision on Mahumapelo’s fate, should he refuse to step down after his meeting with the top six.