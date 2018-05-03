ANC: Mahumapelo must give satisfactory answers on allegations

It's understood ANC deployees in the North West have recommended that a special NEC be held to take the final decision on the premier’s future.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) top six leadership is racing against time to meet with and decide on the fate of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Eyewitness News understands that ANC deployees in the province have recommended that a special national executive committee be held to take the final decision on the premier’s future.

Mahumapelo has been facing violent protests against him in his province which have lead to the destruction of property, schooling and the deaths of at least two people.

Now that the ANC national working committee has recommended that the top six leaders meet with Mahumapelo immediately, the foundation has been set for the premier’s possible removal.

One of the ANC deployees to the North West Obed Bapela says Mahumapelo will have to answer to allegations against him to the top officials.

“So he has to go and give satisfactory answers.”

But the premier has already defended himself against widespread calls for his removal during last month’s meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, other ANC leaders and leaders of alliance partners in the province.

It’s becoming clearer that the top leaders will likely ask Mahumapelo to step down, failing which a special NEC meeting may be held to recall him.

'THEY HATE HIM'

Meanwhile, the party’s provincial leadership have claimed that his detractor’s want him out without a fair hearing.

The provincial ANC has called for the pending meeting between the ANC’s top leaders led by President Ramaphosa to be a dialogue where Mahumapelo can give his response to accusations of corruption.

Many in the party believe it is the end of the road for Mahumapelo who has been at the centre of widespread accusations of corruption and maladministration.

ANC acting provincial secretary Susan Dantjie says there are people in the ANC who want Mahumapelo out as premier by all means.

She has accused some senior ANC leaders of being motivated by their hatred for the premier.

“Leadership like Collin Maine and Derek Hanekom, they hate Supra with a passion. That’s my view, those ones will push for Supra to go. And there’s nothing political about it, they just hate him.”

The party says the meeting will discuss “all available constructive options” to deal with the impasse in the North West.

At the same time, Mahumapelo says he will conform with an instruction from the party’s top brass to remain silent on the matter.