ANC holds meeting with Siqalo residents after protests
The party is calling on the City of Cape Town to address the issues of residents.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has held a meeting in Siqalo near Mitchells Plain where there have been violent service delivery protests this week.
Two people were shot and wounded when violence flared up overnight.
A 21-year-old man was also killed when a taxi ploughed into a group of demonstrators.
The ANC's Faiez Jacobs said: “We’re calling on our community to have peace in this area, we’re calling for seize fire as community members and stakeholders of civil societies to continue the dialogue with the relevant people. We want the city to give answers."
Nine more people have been arrested.
Thirty others are due to appear in court on Thursday on charges of public violence.
Mayoral Committee member Xanthea Limberg explains why they have not been able to improve services.
“The City of Cape Town are respondents in that matter. We have through ongoing processes of that court case tried to obtain access to the land so that we can render the services we haven’t been given permission to access the land.”
