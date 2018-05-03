Akhumzi Jezile's memorial service underway
Organisations, political parties and society, in general, have expressed shock at Jezile's death, saying it's a loss to the entertainment industry.
JOHANNESBURG - Scores of mourners have gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg to bid farewell to former YoTV presenter and producer Akhumzi Jezile.
Jezile died on Saturday morning in a car crash alongside four others.
The church has heard gospel songs with mourners on their feet singing along.
The family, different artists, actors and producers are there to hear about the life of the 28-year-old.
More people are still arriving.
The programme has officially started and Jezile’s close friends, colleagues and family are expected to share the podium.
#AkhumziMemorial scores have arrived at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, to bid farewell to late producer/presenter Akhumzi Jezile. PP pic.twitter.com/Tv2L6xc6QZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 3, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
