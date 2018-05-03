Akhumzi Jezile's memorial service underway

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
Go

Akhumzi Jezile's memorial service underway

Organisations, political parties and society, in general, have expressed shock at Jezile's death, saying it's a loss to the entertainment industry.

Late former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile. Picture: Facebook.
Late former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Scores of mourners have gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg to bid farewell to former YoTV presenter and producer Akhumzi Jezile.

Jezile died on Saturday morning in a car crash alongside four others.

Organisations, political parties and society, in general, have expressed shock at Jezile's death, saying it's a loss to the entertainment industry.

The church has heard gospel songs with mourners on their feet singing along.

The family, different artists, actors and producers are there to hear about the life of the 28-year-old.

More people are still arriving.

The programme has officially started and Jezile’s close friends, colleagues and family are expected to share the podium.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA