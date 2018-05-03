Advisor says Mnangagwa will lose election this year

Christopher Mutsvangwa has told a private newspaper that people are angry at the results of the ruling party's internal elections, which saw several veteran politicians lose.

HARARE - A top adviser to president Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe says the president will lose the election this year.

Mutsvangwa chairs the War Veterans Association; he's also a special adviser to Mnangagwa.

Mutsvangwa says ruling party members have been disenfranchised by the primary elections held this week. He says because of that, it's inconceivable that Mnangagwa will win this year's elections.

The internal polls saw some party heavyweights, including Mutsvangwa, lose the right to represent the party in national elections due in July.

But observers say the fact that some veteran politicians have been replaced by newcomers shows that democracy is at work in the ruling party.