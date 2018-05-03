Advisor says Mnangagwa will lose election this year
Christopher Mutsvangwa has told a private newspaper that people are angry at the results of the ruling party's internal elections, which saw several veteran politicians lose.
HARARE - A top adviser to president Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe says the president will lose the election this year.
Christopher Mutsvangwa has told a private newspaper that people are angry at the results of the ruling party's internal elections, which saw several veteran politicians lose.
Mutsvangwa chairs the War Veterans Association; he's also a special adviser to Mnangagwa.
Mutsvangwa says ruling party members have been disenfranchised by the primary elections held this week. He says because of that, it's inconceivable that Mnangagwa will win this year's elections.
The internal polls saw some party heavyweights, including Mutsvangwa, lose the right to represent the party in national elections due in July.
But observers say the fact that some veteran politicians have been replaced by newcomers shows that democracy is at work in the ruling party.
Popular in Africa
-
Gunmen kidnap German nurse from ICRC in Somali capital
-
Suspected jihadists kill at least 16 Tuaregs in northern Mali
-
Morocco is building a solar farm as big as Paris in the Sahara Desert
-
Ethiopian state of emergency must end, says journalist freed from jail
-
Trump sends Buhari back home with stern warnings
-
Zim Electoral Commission announces provisional voters’ roll
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.