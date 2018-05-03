3 Transnet executives resign
The resignations come on the eve of a second meeting Minister Pravin Gordhan planned to have on Friday with the Transnet board.
CAPE TOWN - Transnet board chairperson Linda Mabaso and two other directors have resigned.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says he has accepted the resignations of Mabaso and non-executive directors Vusi Nkonyane and Yasmin Forbes.
In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Gordhan says Mabaso’s resignation was with immediate effect.
The resignations come on the eve of a second meeting Gordhan planned to have on Friday with the Transnet board.
Gordhan says the shareholder’s meeting with the board will go ahead in spite of the resignations.
In his statement, Gordhan says Transnet, responsible for providing and maintaining transport and logistics infrastructure that are key to the competitiveness of the South African economy, became embroiled in serious allegations of flagrant corruption and state capture.
The minister says these allegations will be thoroughly investigated.
Another board member, Transnet chief financial officer Garry Pita, stepped down last month.
Popular in Business
-
Gordhan to appoint forensic investigators to probe Alexkor
-
Eskom: Recovery plan to avoid load shedding working well
-
11 Sibanye-Stillwater miners still trapped, two taken to hospital
-
#RandReport: Rand lifted by Fed signals; stocks slip
-
Gordhan: Damage caused by state capture extends far beyond SOEs
-
Absa drops KPMG as external auditor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.