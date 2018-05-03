3 Transnet executives resign

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
Go

3 Transnet executives resign

The resignations come on the eve of a second meeting Minister Pravin Gordhan planned to have on Friday with the Transnet board.

Linda Mabaso. Picture: transnet.net
Linda Mabaso. Picture: transnet.net
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Transnet board chairperson Linda Mabaso and two other directors have resigned.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says he has accepted the resignations of Mabaso and non-executive directors Vusi Nkonyane and Yasmin Forbes.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Gordhan says Mabaso’s resignation was with immediate effect.

The resignations come on the eve of a second meeting Gordhan planned to have on Friday with the Transnet board.

Gordhan says the shareholder’s meeting with the board will go ahead in spite of the resignations.

In his statement, Gordhan says Transnet, responsible for providing and maintaining transport and logistics infrastructure that are key to the competitiveness of the South African economy, became embroiled in serious allegations of flagrant corruption and state capture.

The minister says these allegations will be thoroughly investigated.

Another board member, Transnet chief financial officer Garry Pita, stepped down last month.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA