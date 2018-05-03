3 Transnet executives resign

The resignations come on the eve of a second meeting Minister Pravin Gordhan planned to have on Friday with the Transnet board.

CAPE TOWN - Transnet board chairperson Linda Mabaso and two other directors have resigned.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says he has accepted the resignations of Mabaso and non-executive directors Vusi Nkonyane and Yasmin Forbes.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Gordhan says Mabaso’s resignation was with immediate effect.

The resignations come on the eve of a second meeting Gordhan planned to have on Friday with the Transnet board.

Gordhan says the shareholder’s meeting with the board will go ahead in spite of the resignations.

In his statement, Gordhan says Transnet, responsible for providing and maintaining transport and logistics infrastructure that are key to the competitiveness of the South African economy, became embroiled in serious allegations of flagrant corruption and state capture.

The minister says these allegations will be thoroughly investigated.

Another board member, Transnet chief financial officer Garry Pita, stepped down last month.