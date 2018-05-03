2 Zim reporters arrested on World Press Freedom Day eve
The two from the private NewsDay have been accused of breaching the Children’s Act over a report published in the paper recently.
HARARE - As World Press Freedom Day is marked globally, in Zimbabwe it’s being reported that two journalists have been arrested.
It was hoped that life would be easier for journalists under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.
Strict press laws that came into force under Robert Mugabe are still in place, though there haven't been any other recent arrests.
But on Wednesday NewsDay Editor Wisdom Mdzungairi, and reporter Desmond Chingarande were arrested and charged with breaching the Children's Act.
They’re accused of revealing the identity of a child who was the victim of an alleged kidnapping in March.
The two journalists have since been released and will be told when to go to court, but their lawyer Jeremiah Bamu says the publication of the child's name isn't a criminal issue that warrants arrest.
