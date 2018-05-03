11 Sibanye-Stillwater miners still trapped, two taken to hospital
Thirteen miners were trapped within the Masakhane mine shafts, with only four being in contact with rescuers.
JOHANNEBSURG - Rescue operations continue at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine's Driefontein operation following a seismic event earlier on Thursday.
Another one were earlier brought to surface and have since been transported to hospital for observation; bringing the number of those rescued to two.
The firm's James Wellsted says rescuers are yet to establish any form of communication with the remaining seven but says work is underway to get to their location.
“We’ve got the rescue teams still trying to locate the other seven miners and bring the located four to the surface.”
At the same time, Amcu says the mine could have cleared the shafts earlier, saying there has been earlier seismic event which should have informed that decision.
Its president Joseph Mathunjwa said: “There were three seismic events, of which I believe the first seismic event that happened was when the mine should have evacuated the working areas and get the workers out before the second seismic event happened.”
