1 down, 6 to go: Eskom announces 35-day coal stockpile

Acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe has outlined the power utility's operational performance at a briefing at Megawatt Park.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it’s now dealing with coal shortages at only six of its power stations.

He says load shedding this winter is unlikely as plans have been put in place to deal with coal shortages and maintenance.

Hadebe says contingency plans have been put in place to deal with the coal shortages and there has already been a delivery.

“For two weeks we said there were seven power stations that do not have sufficient coal. We are happy to say now that there are six.”

Hadebe says in the next couple of weeks the situation should be even better.

At the moment Eskom has a 35-day coal stockpile. While the risk of load shedding always exists, it’s unlikely to happen this winter.

Hadebe says despite concerns about power cuts and governance issues, Eskom is doing well in dealing with all its problems.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)