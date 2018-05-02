Water & Sanitation Dept faces budget shortfall of almost R4bn
Minister Gugile Nkwinti and department officials briefed Parliament’s Water and Sanitation Committee on Wednesday on their budget and strategic plan.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Water and Sanitation is facing a budget shortfall of nearly R4 billion.
New Minister Gugile Nkwinti has acknowledged the department he inherited from Nomvula Mokonyane, who is now Minister of Communications, is in “a mess”.
Nkwinti and department officials briefed Parliament’s Water and Sanitation Committee on Wednesday on their budget and strategic plan.
The committee, together with Standing Committee on Public Accounts, is preparing for a full-scale inquiry into the department’s administrative and financial chaos.
The department’s cash crunch means it hasn’t been able to pay suppliers, with an amount of more than R1 billion accrued in outstanding payments.
Members of Parliament (MPs) also questioned why not a single rand has so far been allocated for the War on Leaks programme, intended to fix ageing infrastructure such as waste-water treatment plants.
The budget shortfall there is nearly R1,3 billion.
Nkwinti says, however, there is a budget for the War on Leaks programme.
“In terms of allocation this financial year, we’ll look at that when we look at the detail of the allocation under infrastructure build and maintenance.”
Sceptical MPs also wanted to know why Parliament should approve the department’s R15,5 billion budget when the officials responsible for creating the mess it is in are still in place.
The department has a bank overdraft of R134 million and has to surrender nearly R500 million in unspent funds to Treasury.
Popular in Local
-
Thabazimbi wildlife park owner survives lion attack incident
-
MUT student shot dead allegedly by ex-boyfriend
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018
-
Sandile Mantsoe guilty of Karabo Mokoena's murder
-
Karabo Mokoena’s family welcomes guilty verdict for her killer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.