Water & Sanitation Dept faces budget shortfall of almost R4bn

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Water and Sanitation is facing a budget shortfall of nearly R4 billion.

New Minister Gugile Nkwinti has acknowledged the department he inherited from Nomvula Mokonyane, who is now Minister of Communications, is in “a mess”.

Nkwinti and department officials briefed Parliament’s Water and Sanitation Committee on Wednesday on their budget and strategic plan.

The committee, together with Standing Committee on Public Accounts, is preparing for a full-scale inquiry into the department’s administrative and financial chaos.

The department’s cash crunch means it hasn’t been able to pay suppliers, with an amount of more than R1 billion accrued in outstanding payments.

Members of Parliament (MPs) also questioned why not a single rand has so far been allocated for the War on Leaks programme, intended to fix ageing infrastructure such as waste-water treatment plants.

The budget shortfall there is nearly R1,3 billion.

Nkwinti says, however, there is a budget for the War on Leaks programme.

“In terms of allocation this financial year, we’ll look at that when we look at the detail of the allocation under infrastructure build and maintenance.”

Sceptical MPs also wanted to know why Parliament should approve the department’s R15,5 billion budget when the officials responsible for creating the mess it is in are still in place.

The department has a bank overdraft of R134 million and has to surrender nearly R500 million in unspent funds to Treasury.