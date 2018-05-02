[UPDATE] 4 people arrested after violent Mitchells Plain protest

Many residents of the Siqalo informal settlement in Mitchells Plain took their anger over poor services to the streets in violent protests.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been arrested following violent protests in Siqalo Informal Settlement near Mitchells Plain.

Many residents from the informal settlement took their anger over poor service delivery to the streets in violent protests.

The demonstrations erupted late on Tuesday night.

Protesters have abated for now, but the chaos they wrought hit a section of Mitchells Plain hard.

An ATM at a filling station, along with a shop and vehicle came under attack.

Roads were also blockaded.

Siqalo residents are singing and chanting 'give us electricity, we want houses and we vote no to shacks'.

#Siqaloprotest Residents marching through the streets of Mitchells Plain. GLS pic.twitter.com/boCE8EGCbf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018

Many are clearly angry at their abysmal living conditions.

“We just want proper service delivery. We’re still using candles for light and paraffin-powered devices for basic needs, such as cooking, as there’s no electricity in the area.”

Community leaders have urged the local ward councillor to meet with them.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)