Unpaid Thari bus drivers call on govt intervene in matter

Documents seen by Eyewitness News show that over 300 workers were laid off and later hired with different terms.

JOHANNESBURG – Amid the national bus strike, drivers at the Thari Bus Service in the North West say they haven’t been paid for the past month.

But workers say these new conditions are not favourable and are appealing to the CCMA to speed up their intervention.

One worker has called on government to also intervene.

“Leave everything as it is. If maybe the owner of the company had problems to run this company, as a parastatal company they must take it back to the government, and tell them 'look, I can’t run this company going forward.'”

EWN's call to general manager Paul Rush have gone unanswered.