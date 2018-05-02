TUT student arrested for attempted rape

It’s understood that a female student was assaulted with a knife and forced to undress.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have confirmed a female student at the Tshwane University of Technology in Soshanguve was attacked by another student.

It’s understood the woman was assaulted with a knife and forced to undress.

The man later tried to flee the scene but was apprehended by campus security.

The police's Zanele Mtswenei says: “But fortunately enough he didn’t violate her or penetrate as he might have intended to and the female was able to scream for help, that’s when a group of students went to the scene.”