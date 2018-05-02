Suspects make off with laptops in al Baraka Bank robbery

Police say the group used the tunnel to tap into the sewage pipe on Wednesday morning allowing them passage into the al Baraka Bank.

JOHANNESBURG - Criminals have managed to break into a Fordsburg bank by digging an underground tunnel.

However, once inside, the robbers were disturbed and fled the scene.

The police's Xoli Mbele said: “People who work at the al Baraka Bank allege that they found a hole that was made by the suspects. Fortunately, there was no money taken. But some other items like laptops were taken.”