Suspects linked to Moses Mabhida stadium violence granted bail

The trio is facing charges of public violence and contravening the safety at a sports and recreation event.

DURBAN - Three men arrested in connection with the violence at the Moses Mabhida Stadium have been granted R1,000 bail.

Two weekends ago, angry Kaizer Chiefs fans stormed the pitch after losing to Free State Stars during their Nedbank Cup semi-final.

After Siphosenkosi Memela, Sibongiseni Khumalo and Khwezilomo Madiba were granted bail, magistrate Mohammed Motala took a few minutes to ask them to reflect on the damage they had caused the country by turning a sporting event into violence.

Madiba is the man filmed in a Kaizer Chiefs shirt brutally kicking a security guard, while the other two are seen either damaging equipment or invading the pitch.

As part of the bail conditions, the three men will have to appear in court on all specified dates and have been barred from attending any sports or recreational events until further notice.

All three intend to plead guilty to the charges and are expected back in court on 25 May.

This date coincides with the appearance of Phelelani Jojisa, who appeared in court last week.

#MosesMabhidaStadium [WATCH] The three men Siphosenkosi Memela, Sibongiseni Khumalo and Khwezilomo Madiba after being granted R1000 bail each. ZN pic.twitter.com/qbbFcNMUaY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018

