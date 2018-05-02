Suspects linked to Moses Mabhida stadium violence granted bail
The trio is facing charges of public violence and contravening the safety at a sports and recreation event.
DURBAN - Three men arrested in connection with the violence at the Moses Mabhida Stadium have been granted R1,000 bail.
Two weekends ago, angry Kaizer Chiefs fans stormed the pitch after losing to Free State Stars during their Nedbank Cup semi-final.
The trio are facing charges of public violence and contravening the safety at a sports and recreation event.
After Siphosenkosi Memela, Sibongiseni Khumalo and Khwezilomo Madiba were granted bail, magistrate Mohammed Motala took a few minutes to ask them to reflect on the damage they had caused the country by turning a sporting event into violence.
Madiba is the man filmed in a Kaizer Chiefs shirt brutally kicking a security guard, while the other two are seen either damaging equipment or invading the pitch.
As part of the bail conditions, the three men will have to appear in court on all specified dates and have been barred from attending any sports or recreational events until further notice.
All three intend to plead guilty to the charges and are expected back in court on 25 May.
This date coincides with the appearance of Phelelani Jojisa, who appeared in court last week.
#MosesMabhidaStadium [WATCH] The three men Siphosenkosi Memela, Sibongiseni Khumalo and Khwezilomo Madiba after being granted R1000 bail each. ZN pic.twitter.com/qbbFcNMUaY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.