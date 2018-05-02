Striking workers threaten to shut down Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Nurses, general employees and porters went on strike last week over overtime pay and a lack of communication from management.
JOHANNESBURG – There are threats to shut down the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital on Wednesday morning.
Workers there say they will continue their protests this week, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) warning that the facility could be shut down today.
Nurses, general employees and porters went on strike last week over overtime pay and a lack of communication from management.
The facility was trashed during those protests and waste is yet to be cleaned up.
DA Shadow MEC on health in Gauteng Jack Bloom says: “We can’t go on like this. I think that people need to be responsible if there’s work grievances which need to be addressed, but the hospital needs to function.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
ATM, vehicle torched in Mitchells Plain protests
-
Police monitor protests in Soweto and Lenasia
-
Police fire rubber bullets at Freedom Park protesters
-
Soweto protest sees roads barricaded, tyres burned
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.