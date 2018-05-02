Striking workers threaten to shut down Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Nurses, general employees and porters went on strike last week over overtime pay and a lack of communication from management.

JOHANNESBURG – There are threats to shut down the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Workers there say they will continue their protests this week, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) warning that the facility could be shut down today.

Nurses, general employees and porters went on strike last week over overtime pay and a lack of communication from management.

The facility was trashed during those protests and waste is yet to be cleaned up.

DA Shadow MEC on health in Gauteng Jack Bloom says: “We can’t go on like this. I think that people need to be responsible if there’s work grievances which need to be addressed, but the hospital needs to function.”